Air Force member dies after shooting training mishap

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) A member of the Air Force died Tuesday after he was hit by a live round during a small arms training session on a shooting range on a military base in Taichung, the Air Force said.

In a statement, the Air Force said the private first class surnamed Hsu (許) died despite doctors' efforts to save him after he was rushed to a hospital.

Local media outlet the China Times reported earlier in the day that the private first class was engaged in T-91 rifle training when the gun apparently misfired, sending a bullet into his jaw.

The Air Force has not commented on that detail, but said it has created a task force to investigate the incident.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said he was saddened when asked by Kuomintang Legislator Huang Jen (黃仁) to comment on the incident at a legislative hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Koo said he will instruct the military to review the safety of the procedures followed during shooting training.

The military will ensure that Hsu's family receives a generous consolation payment as per regulations, Koo added.