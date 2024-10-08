Air Force member dies after shooting training mishap
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) A member of the Air Force died Tuesday after he was hit by a live round during a small arms training session on a shooting range on a military base in Taichung, the Air Force said.
In a statement, the Air Force said the private first class surnamed Hsu (許) died despite doctors' efforts to save him after he was rushed to a hospital.
Local media outlet the China Times reported earlier in the day that the private first class was engaged in T-91 rifle training when the gun apparently misfired, sending a bullet into his jaw.
The Air Force has not commented on that detail, but said it has created a task force to investigate the incident.
Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said he was saddened when asked by Kuomintang Legislator Huang Jen (黃仁) to comment on the incident at a legislative hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Koo said he will instruct the military to review the safety of the procedures followed during shooting training.
The military will ensure that Hsu's family receives a generous consolation payment as per regulations, Koo added.
- Business
Hong Kong Express to resume flights to Hualien in December10/08/2024 08:20 PM
- Society
CDC issues Level 1 travel advisory for Vietnam after man gets measles10/08/2024 07:54 PM
- Science & Tech
Latvia-Lithuania-Taiwan tech cooperation conference held in Taipei10/08/2024 07:31 PM
- Politics
Tsai Ing-wen's last asset declaration from time as president published10/08/2024 06:59 PM
- Politics
Air Force member dies after shooting training mishap10/08/2024 06:34 PM