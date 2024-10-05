Foreign Minister reiterates Taiwan's support to Ukrainian lawmakers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 5 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) reiterated that Taiwan's government will continue to support Ukraine, during a meeting with visiting Ukrainian lawmakers Mykola Kniazhytskyi and Akhtem Chyihoz in Taipei Friday.

Kniazhytskyi and Chyihoz met Lin for lunch and exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential bilateral cooperation, according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Taiwan has demonstrated its humanitarian spirit by actively assisting Ukraine in rebuilding critical infrastructure, schools, churches and hospitals, the release read.

"Our country will continue supporting Ukraine to get through these difficult times," Lin was quoted as saying.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, Lin said that while Taiwan and Ukraine were geographically distant, the two countries were on the frontlines of the global democratic camp and resisting the expansion of authoritarian regimes.

Lin said Ukraine's resilience, self-defense and adaptability during the war had provided valuable experience and insights to all democratic nations.

The minister added that Taiwan looked forward to establishing official channels for dialogue with Ukraine, "not only to deepen bilateral exchanges but also to demonstrate both countries' firm belief in democracy and freedom, deterring authoritarian countries."

Lin noted that during their meeting, Kniazhytskyi, a co-chair of the transnational Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, thanked Taiwan for its assistance in various areas, while also emphasizing the Ukrainian people's commitment to democracy and freedom.