Court rules death penalty constitutional for 'most serious' crimes

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Taiwan's Constitutional Court on Friday ruled the death penalty constitutional but only for "the most serious" crimes.

Capital punishment remains constitutional in the event of "the most serious" crimes, said Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力), president of the Judicial Yuan and one of the 12 justices presiding over the case brought by 37 prisoners currently on death row, as he delivered the ruling.

The decision, effective immediately upon its issuance, means that those convicted of premeditated murder could still face the death penalty.

The 12 justices, including president of the Judicial Yuan Hsu Tzong-li (sixth left), preside over the constitutional legitimacy of Taiwan's death penalty on Friday. CNA photo Sept. 20, 2024

While the right to life should be protected per Taiwan's constitutional order, such protections are "not absolute," Hsu said.

He added that the death penalty remained a "necessary" form of retribution in relation to the crimes committed and to achieve "deterrent" effects.

The Judicial Yuan, which oversees the Constitutional Court, held a press conference later the same day to discuss the ruling.