U.S. Navy plane transits Taiwan Strait

09/17/2024 09:37 PM
A P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Image from Wikimedia Commons
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed Tuesday that an aircraft of the United States Navy transited the Taiwan Strait from south to north earlier in the day.

The MND said that it closely monitored activities in the air and waters around Taiwan and the situation remained normal when a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, flew over the Taiwan Strait.

The transit of the Taiwan Strait in international airspace was made to demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement released by the U.S. 7th Fleet the same day.

The U.S. military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows to uphold the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Li Xi (李熹), spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, called the transit a "stunt."

Chinese fighter jets were sent to follow and monitor the U.S. aircraft during the transit, Li said in a statement.

(By Wu Shu-wei and Kay Liu)

Enditem/AW

