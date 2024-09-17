U.S. approves US$288 million of military equipment sales to Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The U. S. State Department has approved a sale of military goods and services worth around US$228 million to Taiwan, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on Monday.

According to a press release from the DoD's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the State Department "made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale" to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States for "return, repair, and reshipment of spare parts and related equipment."

According to the statement, Taiwan had requested the sale of items which include "return, repair and reshipment of classified and unclassified spare parts for aircraft and related equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support."

"The sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8," said the release, referring to the Taiwan Relations Act.

The U.S. Congress, which is expected to approve the sale, has already been notified, according to the agency.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in response to the public notification of the proposed sale on Wednesday in which the ministry expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for "upholding Taiwan's safety in accordance to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances."

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) also expressed gratitude for the approved purchase in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Chinese Communist Party's normalization of gray zone intrusions are putting pressure on training space and reaction times in Taiwanese waters and airspace," the MND said.

The ministry added that the aviation-related goods and services "will help maintain the combat readiness and safety of various types of aircraft equipment of our Air Force."

It is the 16th time that the Biden administration has authorized the sale of military goods and services to Taiwan, according to the MND.