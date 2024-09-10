German MP criticizes China for opposing Taiwan Strait transit plans

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Berlin, Sept. 9 (CNA) The German Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael Roth criticized China for objecting to Germany's plan to send naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait in September, reaffirming "it is a legally compliant transit."

"We are reinforcing the freedom of navigation and stability in a strategically important region for us," Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"A transit is not a provocation," Roth clarified. "We stand for peace and security in the Taiwan Strait and oppose any unilateral and violent changes to the status quo by China. It is a misconception to think that leniency will lead China to reconsider."

According to German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, the German frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and the supply ship "Frankfurt am Main" are scheduled to transit the Taiwan Strait on their way from South Korea to Jakarta, Indonesia, in mid-September.

In response, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed dissatisfaction, saying that while it respects other nations' rights to navigate according to Chinese law and international frameworks like the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it opposes actions that "provoke and endanger China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation.'"

Roth said that, from the Communist Party's perspective, anything that does not align with their interests is considered a provocation. He urged the German government and media to reject Beijing's narrative.

He also highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) views unification with Taiwan as "his historical mission" and that "China is tightening its grip and changing the status quo daily."

"It is in our core interest to prevent any war in or blockade of Taiwan."

He warned that "a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would have catastrophic consequences for Germany and the global economy, potentially even worse than the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We must do everything possible to prevent any Chinese escalation. Therefore, we should follow the example of our Dutch and Canadian partners, who have already sent ships through the Taiwan Strait this year."

He expressed regret that Taiwan is often discussed in Germany only in the context of war and peace.

"Taiwan is the most democratic and liberal society in East Asia, with a highly innovative economy. The people simply want to live in peace and freedom-just like all of us," he said.