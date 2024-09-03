Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan launches online passport renewal service

09/03/2024 11:43 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's government launched an online passport renewal application service for Taiwanese nationals on Tuesday.

Previously passport holders had to personally visit the Bureau of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) nationwide branch offices to apply for passport renewal.

Now they can apply online and collect their new passport 14 days later at a designated Bureau of Consular Affairs office by showing their National Identity Card and online application receipt.

However, only Taiwanese nationals who possess household registration in Taiwan and whose personal records on their expired passport do not need to be changed are eligible to use the online application system.

Speaking at a launch ceremony in Taipei, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said the new service was the "result of year-long planning and preparation" involving MOFA, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

According to MOFA, Taiwanese nationals who need to renew their already-expired passport can log in on the website and type their Natural Person Certificate number to begin their application.

The newly-launched service will run on a trial basis accepting a maximum of 500 applications daily. The ministry anticipates the daily limit will be removed in late November or mid-December this year.

Once the service is fully up-and-running, MOFA estimates that it will benefit 200,000 to 300,000 passport renewal applicants each year.

The website for the online passport renewal application service can be found here: https://www.boca.gov.tw/cp-418-7622-264e0-1.html

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/JT

