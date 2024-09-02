DPP, KMT, TPP outline priorities for upcoming legislative session

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Caucus leaders from Taiwan's three biggest political parties reported to the Legislative Yuan on Monday and outlined their respective plans for the upcoming legislative session that runs from September to December.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which won the presidency in January's election but did not win a majority of seats in the 113-member Legislative Yuan, hopes its 51 lawmakers can obtain approval of the central government budget and pass legislation in line with the party's platform.

DPP legislative caucus Secretary-General Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤) said her party's priority legislation for the upcoming session will cover three main areas: economic development, social welfare, and national security.

According to Wu, one priority is to pass legislation to establish a new ministry for sports and sports development, one of the principal stated goals of President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) administration.

The DPP also hopes to amend the Public Assistance Act by reviewing and adjusting the poverty line, as well as increasing the number of people who can apply for financial support and removing "unreasonable requirements," Wu said.

Wu also said the DPP is focused on obtaining approval from lawmakers of nominations for positions in the National Communications Commission, the Examination Yuan, the Constitutional Court and the Fair Trade Commission.

The Kuomintang (KMT), as the largest party in the legislature with 52 out of 113 seats, hoped the session can begin "as soon as possible," according to KMT legislative caucus Secretary-General Lin Szu-ming (林思銘).

Lin said at a press conference Monday that the KMT's legislative priorities concern the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures, the Senior Citizens Welfare Act, the Employment Service Act, the Fire Services Act and the Student Guidance and Counseling Act, among others.

In addition to these acts relating to social welfare and economic development, Lin said the KMT would also carefully scrutinize the "114th Annual Central Government General Budget and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Plan."

Legislative caucus convener Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) said he hopes that Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the legislative speaker, will soon convene a meeting with caucus leaders to discuss and determine the start date of the legislative session.

Meanwhile, TPP lawmaker Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said the TPP intends to review the central government's budget proposal.

The TPP, which is represented by eight of the 113 members in the Legislative Yuan, will hold a press conference on Tuesday to explain the party's lawmaking priorities in more detail, she said.

Each year, the Legislative Yuan holds two sessions from February to May and from September to December. The opening date of each session is "decided through negotiations of all party caucuses," according to the website of the Legislative Yuan.