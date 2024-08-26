Singaporean representative reaffirms bilateral ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Singapore's representative to Taiwan on Monday reaffirmed bilateral ties despite a change of leadership on both sides earlier this year.

At a banquet marking Singapore's 59th National Day in Taipei, Singaporean Representative to Taiwan Yip Wei Kiat (葉偉傑) said friends have asked him if bilateral ties would change with this changing of the guard.

Lawrence Wong (黃循財) took over from Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) as prime minister of Singapore on May 15 and Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was sworn in as Taiwan's president on May 20, taking over from Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Yip said close ties between Taiwan and Singapore were built upon many years of friendship and mutual benefits, and that the two sides have a solid foundation for cooperation in responding to natural disasters or promoting prosperity among people on both sides.

Singapore was one of Taiwan's largest sources of foreign investment in 2023 and vice versa, and it is the only country that has seen its tourists to Taiwan exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, demonstrating Singapore's faith in Taiwan, Yip said.

The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is also looking to build upon the existing trade foundation set by the signing of the Agreement between Singapore and Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Economic Partnership (ASTEP) 10 years ago to further deepen bilateral cooperation, he said.

During his remarks, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister François Wu (吳志中) expressed the hope that the two sides would continue expanding cooperation within the framework laid down by ASTEP.

Wu also called on Singapore to use its influence in the international community to support Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, of which Singapore is a member.