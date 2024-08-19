U.S. select subcommittee on COVID-19 pandemic chair visits Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, has arrived in Taiwan on a three-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Monday.

Wenstrup, accompanied by staffers from the subcommittee, will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and other government officials, during the group's stay from Monday through Wednesday, MOFA said in a press release.

The U.S. delegation will discuss with Taiwanese officials issues relating to the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response mechanism, public health infrastructure, plans to combat future pandemics and Taiwan's bid to join World Health Organization (WHO), it added.

Wenstrup, a Republican representing Ohio's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been a "staunch supporter and friend of Taiwan," who has supported Taiwan's participation at the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, for years, MOFA said.

He was also one of the signatories to an open letter calling on President Joe Biden to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan in 2021, it said.