Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) A group of visiting Democratic Party congresswomen told CNA on Thursday that United States Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to continue President Joe Biden's foreign policy regarding Taiwan if she wins the presidency later this year.

House member Jill Tokuda said she believes the future Harris administration "will be a continuation of the good work that has been built in Asia," when asked by CNA about the policy of Biden's potential successor toward Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

"It's understanding the shared past that we've had together, and those are struggles and challenges as well as opportunities that we have been through," Tokuda said.

"And so she [Harris] will bring to the table, more than anyone else, a preexisting relationship, an understanding, a connection that we, quite frankly, are going to need," she added.

The U.S. is expected to continue to serve as an ally in the Indo-Pacific if Harris wins the presidency, she said.

Tokuda continued that Harris has managed the trilateral cooperation between the U.S., the Philippines and Japan during her time as vice president.

The only way we will be able to prevent aggressive action is if we continue to build upon those trilateral conversations, whether it be with Korea and Japan, or with the Philippines and Japan, she said.

She said she is optimistic that the future U.S. leadership will build and continue what has been "extremely good work in the Indo Pacific," because "should the PRC [People's Republic of China] try to do anything, they need to know Taiwan will stand up and defend itself. You are not alone."

U.S. House Committee on Armed Services member Marilyn Strickland. CNA photo Aug. 15, 2024

Marilyn Strickland, a U.S. House Committee on Armed Services member, said the Biden-Harris administration has been rebuilding Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" policy.

She said Harris would continue to "reiterate that dedication."

"We know that a big part of the global economy is here in the Indo-Pacific region, one of the fastest growing places in the world, with economic growth, a growing middle class," she said.

Both congresswomen were taking part in a five-day visit to Taiwan from Sunday until Thursday.

They were joined by two other House members, Julia Brownley and Jasmine Crockett. During the trip, they met President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and other government officials and NGO representatives.

Asked about the significance of a Democratic Party delegation comprising only women, Strickland said, "We [women] benefit the most from democratic society because democratic societies believe in civil rights, human rights, women's rights, worker's rights, environmental protections, reproductive rights, and women stand to lose the most if democracy crumbles, and we stand to gain the most if we maintain and make them stronger."

Brownley said they are in Taiwan to "celebrate Taiwan and its gender equity." She also lauded Taiwan for having elected a woman as president and for having a higher ratio of women in the legislature than the U.S.

Crockett, meanwhile, said that although many countries may look up to the U.S., her country actually has something to learn from Taiwan.

"This is an opportunity for the United States to look to Taiwan because we've never elected a female president," Crockett said.

"And for those that may have angst or questions about, what does that mean for a woman to lead a country? Well, we already know what it can mean for a woman to lead the country," she said, referring to former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) who led Taiwan from May 2016 to May 2024.

A Democratic Party delegation is also meant to reassure people in Taiwan that supporting Taiwan is a bipartisan consensus in Washington D.C., she said, a nod to the fact similar trips tend to mainly involve Republicans.

"We understand the coercion and the pressure that they are currently under. We know that the PRC is continuously encroaching upon Taiwan. We get it, but we want it to be here and make sure that the people of Taiwan are assured that it's not just the president, it's not just the vice president, it's not just Nancy Pelosi," she said.

Asked about their major takeaways from the Taiwan tour, Brownley told CNA that they heard about Taiwan's whole-of-society deterrence initiative, which includes building a strong healthcare system, and boosting national security and economic deterrence, from local political and civil leaders.

"All of these issues are so very important. And looking at it in a holistic way, I think, is very, very powerful, and is very important, and I think a concept that we can take home to the United States as well."