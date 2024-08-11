Taiwan military releases AI news anchors’ coverage on drills

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Sunday released video clips of artificial intelligence (AI) news anchors' multilingual coverage of two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises held in the country this week as part of its effort to enhance communication with the international community.

The two 90-second-long videos featured AI news anchors speaking in English, Chinese and Japanese about two rounds of artillery firing drills conducted in Hsinchu County's Kengzikou shooting range and Taichung's Jianan Beach on Aug. 7 and 8, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a press release.

The two drills featured M109A2 and M110A2 howitzers, the MND said.

They were staged only two weeks after the conclusion of the military's annual Han Kuang defense exercises.

The MND has said that Taiwan's troops need to continuously enhance their combat readiness.

The application of AI technology to covering Taiwan's military drills in three widely-used languages "is aimed at enhancing communication with the international community by sharing information relating to Taiwan's national defense situation," the statement said.