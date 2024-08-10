AIT slams China's 'destabilizing' legal rules targeting 'Taiwan separatists'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The American Institute in Taiwan's (AIT) Taipei office has condemned the Chinese government for rolling out a new set of guidelines aimed at targeting what it deems "diehard Taiwan independence separatists," calling the rules "destabilizing."

In a statement issued on Friday, an AIT spokesperson told CNA that it "strongly condemns the escalatory and destabilizing language" from People's Republic of China (PRC) officials in recent "legal guidelines."

"PRC threats and legal pressure will not achieve peaceful resolution to cross-strait differences," the AIT said, adding that it "urge[s] the PRC to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan."

"We also continue to urge restraint and no unilateral change to the status quo, which has preserved peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region for decades," the de-facto American embassy added.

The AIT's comments came two days after China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) launched a new section on its website disclosing the information on those listed as "diehard Taiwan independence separatists," including Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄), among others.

TAO also encouraged the public to report suspicious behaviors to the Chinese authorities.

The section was created after Chinese officials issued new guidelines on June 21, with immediate effect, which allow courts in China to try Taiwan independence advocates in absentia.

"Diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence who are convicted of inciting secession or committing other "serious crimes" may be sentenced to death, according to the judicial guidelines.

The guidelines, which detail "the criminal nature of 'Taiwan independence' separatist acts, their criminal liabilities, and the procedure to impose penalties," can be seen as "a refinement and supplement" to China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency said at that time.