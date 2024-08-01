DEFENSE/Precision live-fire missile drills to be held in late August: Source
Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Precision live-fire missile drills are set to be conducted in southern Taiwan in late August and feature the domestically-developed Chien Hsiang loitering munition, a military source told CNA on Thursday.
The annual drills will be held in areas around Jiupeng Base in Pingtung's Manjhou Township from Aug. 20-22, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The military will conduct live-fire exercises with indigenous Hsiung Feng-II (HF-2) and Hsiung Feng-III (HF-3) anti-ship missiles, the Tien-Kung III (Sky Bow III) land-based surface-to-air missiles, as well as the American-made Patriot PAC-2 surface-to-air system, the source said.
The exercises will also involve the Chien Hsiang loitering munition developed by National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the source said, indicating that the NCSIST has already delivered two different variants of the Chien Hsiang to the military.
A loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone, is a kind of aerial weapon with a built-in warhead that is typically designed to loiter around a target area until a target is located, then attack by crashing into it.
During the three-day exercises, the source said, coast guard patrol vessels are expected to be equipped with anti-ship missiles to train alongside the Navy's warships.
According to a notice released by the Maritime and Port Bureau, the areas that will be affected by the live-fire exercises will include sea and air spaces around Taitung and Pingtung counties, as well as the outlying Green Island, Orchid Island and the Hengchun Peninsula.
- Experts call for Han Kuang live-fire rescheduling to avoid typhoonsTwo Taiwanese defense experts said on Saturday that the military should consider re-scheduling the live-fire component of the Han Kuang series of exercises to avoid it being disrupted by typhoons, as it has been for two consecutive years.07/28/2024 04:25 PM
- Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster reliefThis year's Han Kuang military exercises have been cut short as troops were mobilized to assist in disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday.07/25/2024 02:20 PM
- Taiwan holds anti-landing drill on Penghu on Day 3 of Han KuangTroops stationed on the offshore Penghu Islands held an anti-landing drill early Wednesday featuring the United States-made Stinger and Javelin missile defense systems as part of the ongoing Han Kuang exercises.07/24/2024 03:57 PM
- Cross-Strait
MOFA official rejects 'One China' affidavit, unable to get Macao post visa08/01/2024 11:16 PM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese authorities' labeling of speedboat incident 'unnecessary': MAC08/01/2024 11:16 PM
- Business
Taiwan PMI in expansion mode for 3rd month in July08/01/2024 10:57 PM
- Society
P2P lender founder receives 16.5 years for NT$8.3 billion fraud08/01/2024 10:22 PM
- Culture
2 Taiwanese selected as resident artists in Lithuania08/01/2024 10:01 PM