DEFENSE/Precision live-fire missile drills to be held in late August: Source

08/01/2024 08:42 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Precision live-fire missile drills are set to be conducted in southern Taiwan in late August and feature the domestically-developed Chien Hsiang loitering munition, a military source told CNA on Thursday.

The annual drills will be held in areas around Jiupeng Base in Pingtung's Manjhou Township from Aug. 20-22, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The military will conduct live-fire exercises with indigenous Hsiung Feng-II (HF-2) and Hsiung Feng-III (HF-3) anti-ship missiles, the Tien-Kung III (Sky Bow III) land-based surface-to-air missiles, as well as the American-made Patriot PAC-2 surface-to-air system, the source said.

The exercises will also involve the Chien Hsiang loitering munition developed by National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the source said, indicating that the NCSIST has already delivered two different variants of the Chien Hsiang to the military.

A loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone, is a kind of aerial weapon with a built-in warhead that is typically designed to loiter around a target area until a target is located, then attack by crashing into it.

During the three-day exercises, the source said, coast guard patrol vessels are expected to be equipped with anti-ship missiles to train alongside the Navy's warships.

According to a notice released by the Maritime and Port Bureau, the areas that will be affected by the live-fire exercises will include sea and air spaces around Taitung and Pingtung counties, as well as the outlying Green Island, Orchid Island and the Hengchun Peninsula.

(By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW

