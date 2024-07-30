Taiwan officially joins IPAC; DPP, TPP lawmakers to be co-chairs

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) announced on Tuesday that Taiwan has officially become a member of the alliance at its annual summit in Taipei.

Luke de Pulford, the executive director of IPAC, made the announcement during a press conference in Taipei and revealed that ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and opposition Taiwan People's Party Legislator Chen Gau-Tzu (陳昭姿) will serve as co-chairs of the Taiwan legislature in the alliance.

Each legislature within IPAC is led by two co-chairs, who are senior politicians drawn from ideologically diverse political parties, according to the IPAC official website.

IPAC said in a statement that it is a strong advocate for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations.

"Its (Taiwan's) formal inclusion in the Alliance was welcomed as a historic result by all delegates," the statement read.

The fourth annual IPAC meeting was attended by 49 politicians from 24 countries and held in Taipei on Tuesday.

Established in 2020, IPAC aims to focus on and reform countries' policies towards the People's Republic of China.

With the inclusion of Taiwan, the alliance now comprises more than 250 cross-party members from 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.