DEFENSE/Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster relief
Taipei, July 25 (CNA) This year's Han Kuang military exercises have been cut short as troops were mobilized to assist in disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday.
Multiple drills scheduled between noon on Thursday and Friday -- when the five-day exercises were originally scheduled to conclude -- have been canceled, and tabletop war games will be conducted instead, the MND said.
Troops previously assigned to participate in the drills will now assist local governments in disaster relief to ensure people and their property remain safe, the MND added.
According to the Central Weather Administration, most of Taiwan and its outlying islands were still within Gaemi's radius as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the typhoon moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 11 to 19 kilometers per hour.
The annual Han Kuang exercises, which have served as Taiwan's major war games since 1984, consist of live-fire drills and computerized war games and seek to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.
Taiwan holds anti-landing drill on Penghu on Day 3 of Han Kuang: Troops stationed on the offshore Penghu Islands held an anti-landing drill early Wednesday featuring the United States-made Stinger and Javelin missile defense systems as part of the ongoing Han Kuang exercises.
Wanan air raid drills enter 2nd day with northern Taiwan in focus: The annual Wanan air raid defense drills entered their second day Tuesday, targeting seven administrative areas in northern Taiwan.
Lai inspects 1st Han Kuang exercises as president: President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) made his first inspection of Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises as the nation's commander-in-chief on Tuesday.
