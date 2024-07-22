To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The live-fire component of Taiwan's largest-ever annual Han Kuang military exercises began early Monday, with the emphasis on day one being testing the military's sustainment and maintenance of combat capabilities in the event of a full-scale Chinese invasion.

The 40th edition of the annual event officially began at 6 a.m. after the Ministry of National Defense's (MND) Joint Operations Command Center, also known as the Hengshan Command Center, announced the beginning of the five-day around-the-clock drills.

As part of the drills, Air Force fighter jets originally deployed in the western part of Taiwan were dispatched to eastern Hualien and Taitung air bases early Monday in a simulation of an invasion, according to the MND.

A Taiwan Air Force fighter jet takes to the skies on Monday as a part of the nation's Han Kuang military exercises on Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

This was done to test if the nation's fighter jets are capable of preserving combat readiness in the eastern part of the country, it said.

Taiwan's major naval vessels also left their home ports early Monday and sailed to designated locations off the coast in preparation for confronting enemy forces, the MND said. Naval mines were also deployed to help delay the invasion.

Taiwanese reservists have also reported to designated locations around the country in preparation for defending the country, it added.

A reservist familiarize himself with a rifle in Taoyuan in preparation for Taiwan's largest-ever annual Han Kuang military exercises on Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

The annual Han Kuang exercises, which have served as Taiwan's major war games since 1984, consist of live-fire drills and computerized war games and are meant to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.

This year's tabletop exercises were staged in April.

(By Matt Yu and Joseph Yeh) Enditem/kb