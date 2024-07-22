DEFENSE/2024 Han Kuang kicks off with combat capabilities preservation drills
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The live-fire component of Taiwan's largest-ever annual Han Kuang military exercises began early Monday, with the emphasis on day one being testing the military's sustainment and maintenance of combat capabilities in the event of a full-scale Chinese invasion.
The 40th edition of the annual event officially began at 6 a.m. after the Ministry of National Defense's (MND) Joint Operations Command Center, also known as the Hengshan Command Center, announced the beginning of the five-day around-the-clock drills.
As part of the drills, Air Force fighter jets originally deployed in the western part of Taiwan were dispatched to eastern Hualien and Taitung air bases early Monday in a simulation of an invasion, according to the MND.
This was done to test if the nation's fighter jets are capable of preserving combat readiness in the eastern part of the country, it said.
Taiwan's major naval vessels also left their home ports early Monday and sailed to designated locations off the coast in preparation for confronting enemy forces, the MND said. Naval mines were also deployed to help delay the invasion.
Taiwanese reservists have also reported to designated locations around the country in preparation for defending the country, it added.
The annual Han Kuang exercises, which have served as Taiwan's major war games since 1984, consist of live-fire drills and computerized war games and are meant to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.
This year's tabletop exercises were staged in April.
- Han Kuang drills to test supply line resiliency in case of blockadeThe live-fire component of Taiwan's largest annual military exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, with a special drill dedicated to testing the nation's ability to defend critical supply lines in the event of an attempted blockade by China.07/21/2024 02:59 PM
- Highlights of the 2024 Han Kuang military exercisesTaiwan is gearing up for the annual Han Kuang military exercises slated for July 22-26, with the focus this year including unscripted combat scenarios aimed at testing troops' responses to decentralized command, updated Rules of Engagement (ROE) and nighttime operations.07/20/2024 07:44 PM
- Drivers, pedestrians must seek shelter during Wanan defense drill: MOITraffic controls will be imposed and pedestrians will be required to go to shelters during the 30-minute-long Wanan air defense drills that are scheduled to take place across Taiwan on July 22-25.07/18/2024 11:20 PM
- Sports
Decoding history: Taiwan at the Olympics, by the numbers07/22/2024 02:48 PM
- Business
Civil servants, military personnel, teachers to get 3% wage hike in 202507/22/2024 02:29 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.68%07/22/2024 01:45 PM
- Politics
EU rep receives presidential honor, praises Taiwan's 'good fortune'07/22/2024 01:18 PM
- Business
Four NT$10 million March-April receipt lottery prizes unclaimed07/22/2024 12:23 PM