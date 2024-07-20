South China Sea claims by Philippines, Vietnam 'unacceptable': MOFA
Taipei, July 20 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has called recent claims made by the Philippines and Vietnam for an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea "unacceptable."
"The actions by the Philippines and Vietnam have infringed upon our country's sovereignty and rights under international laws and maritime laws in the South China Sea," MOFA said in a press release on Friday.
The release came two days after Vietnam filed claims with the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) for an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea, and more than a month after the Philippines made a similar move.
The Southeast Asian countries are seeking U.N. recognition of their claims to the continental shelf beyond the current 200 nautical miles from their shores.
MOFA said the claims made by the two nations were "unacceptable" and stressed the sovereign rights of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to its islands in the South China Sea.
However, MOFA also said that Taiwan was willing to address issues related to the South China Sea with the international community "on the basis of equal consultation."
Many countries have made territorial claims in the contested waters of the South China Sea, including China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.
On June 17, Beijing denounced the Philippines' submission to CLCS on June 15 for recognition of an extended continental shelf, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China saying that Manila's claims had infringed upon China's sovereign rights.
