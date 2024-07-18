Cabinet approves draft sites of injustice preservation act

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Cabinet approved the draft "sites of injustice preservation act" on Thursday, defining the purpose, approval procedures, and preservation methods for such sites.

The act also stipulates penalties of six months to five years in prison and fines from NT$500,000 to NT$20 million (US$612,467) for damaging structures or relics at public sites of injustice.

Deputy Minister of Culture Wang Shi-si (王時思) said at a press conference that sites of injustice are locations where human rights violations took place under authoritarian rule, with "historical and educational significance for transitional justice."

Key points of the draft include investigation and review procedures by the Ministry of Culture, the formation of a review committee for major decisions, and a range of preservation methods based on site conditions.

Preservation methods include historical markers, digital reconstruction, periodic or on-request openings, and commemorative events. Priority is given to restoring or reconstructing original structures if they exist.

Public land or building management agencies must draft preservation plans within two years of the announcement, with possible extensions available.

For private sites, the act emphasizes respecting owners' wishes, minimizing property right infringements, offering incentives or subsidies for preservation.

Wang said 42 public injustice sites were approved before the Transitional Justice Commission's dissolution in 2022.

The remaining 64 are expected to be announced by 2026, with the Ministry of Culture completing preliminary reviews for 11 of them by June, including important locations from the White Terror and 228 Incident periods.