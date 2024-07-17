Hsinchu County magistrate indicted on corruption charges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Hsinchu County Magistrate Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) and 11 others were indicted under the Anti-Corruption Act and other charges on Wednesday for shielding Fong Yi Construction Co., from legal responsibility after the company caused a severe sinkhole in the county last year.

Prosecutors have recommended the confiscation of over NT$250 million (US$7.67 million) in alleged criminal proceeds.

The indicted individuals include Yang, Chiang Liang-yuan (江良淵), the then-director of the county's Public Works Department, one county government official, two engineers, one contractor, and six personnel from Fong Yi.

Prosecutors revealed that the construction firm knowingly violated regulations by reducing the length of steel piles necessary to stabilize the ground of a new residential project in order to save over NT$100 million in costs.

In addition, the use of substandard materials by Fong Yi led to several collapses and sinkholes.

On April 3, 2022, a collapse occurred inside the construction site, and from June 2022 to April 2023, there were five more collapses on nearby roads, that caused serious damage to a small truck and a Tesla electric vehicle.

Although the county government issued a stop-work order, Fong Yi continued illegal construction using substandard materials to avoid financial losses, prosecutors noted.

They added that despite knowing about the problems and publicly calling for an investigation, Yang accepted the loan of a property from Fong Yi as his campaign headquarters and instructed Chiang to approve the firm's request to resume work.

In July 2023, a search of Fong Yi's premises uncovered evidence of bribery involving Chiang, including NT$15.4 million in cash of unknown origin found in the homes of Chiang's relatives.

In addition, NT$690,000 in cash and gold jewelry were found during a recent raid of Yang's office and official residence.

The investigation into Yang's unexplained assets is ongoing as a separate case, prosecutors said.

Local media reported that Yang responded by saying he has not read the indictment and will issue an official statement later.

Yang continues to serve as Hsinchu County Magistrate.