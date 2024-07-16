Guatemalan Congress leader lauds enduring ties with Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Visiting President of the Guatemalan Congress Nery Ramos on Tuesday thanked Taiwan's government for providing the Central American nation with foreign aid, while calling the friendship between the two sides "enduring."

The aid provided by Taiwan has formed the bedrock of Guatemala's national development, Ramos said during a meeting with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office.

Ramos did not specify what aid Taiwan has provided, but said that Taiwan played an important part in supporting Guatemala in the fields of education, health, technology, economics, and trade.

The cooperation projects between the two countries have benefited Guatemala and its people, Ramos said, mentioning as an example that Taiwan has helped Guatemalan farmers improve the quality of coffee beans, papaya and other produce.

Ramos went on to say that on behalf of the Congress, he would like to reaffirm the enduring friendship between Guatemala and Taiwan.

Foreign minister Lin Chia-lung (second right) and Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos (second left). CNA photo July 16, 2024

This year marks the 91st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) and Guatemala, which is one of the remaining 12 countries that formally recognize Taiwan.

Ramos arrived in Taiwan on Monday with a cross-party delegation for a five-day visit at the invitation of Taiwan's government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Taipei.

MOFA said in a press release that the delegation, which consists of Congressional members César Amézquita, Karina Paz, José Sanabria and Victor Alburez, reflected the bipartisan support for Taiwan in the Guatemalan Congress.

In his remarks, President Lai expressed hope that the two countries can deepen their collaboration in various fields and advance bilateral relations.

This year alone, several delegations of Taiwanese businesspeople have visited Guatemala with the hope of exploring opportunities for their textile, coffee and seafood businesses, Lai said.

He added that the two nations will continue working together for their national development and to tackle various challenges, without elaborating.