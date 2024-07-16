#METOO/Ex-Taiwan representative to Thailand impeached for sexual misconduct
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan's former representative to Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), has been impeached by the Control Yuan for sexually harassing a female subordinate.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Control Yuan said that during his tenure, Chuang, 68, harassed the woman physically and verbally, including by holding her hand and inviting her into his room to discuss speech drafts.
Chuang's behavior made the female subordinate feel scared, uncomfortable, and offended, but she did not feel she could speak out because of his position of power, the top government watchdog said.
The statement said Chuang's actions met the definition of sexual harassment under the Gender Equality in Employment Act, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also reached the same conclusion.
Chuang's sexual harassment not only infringed on the victim's dignity but also seriously damaged the reputation and image of Taiwanese diplomatic personnel and violated the relevant provisions of the Public Functionary Service Act, the statement said.
The proposal put forward by Control Yuan members Chang Chu-fang (張菊芳), Wang Li-jen (王麗珍), and Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) to impeach Chuang was reviewed and passed on July 4 with 11 votes in favor and one against, the statement said.
Along with the impeachment, the case was referred to the Disciplinary Court, which governs the conduct of government workers, for trial, the Control Yuan said.
Chuang, a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, took up the post in Bangkok on July 31, 2022 and resigned following allegations of his misconduct on June 21, 2023.
At that time, MOFA said Chuang had been asked to leave his job due to the allegations that he had sexually harassed a subordinate at the representative office.
