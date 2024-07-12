High court rejects former vice premier's appeal against detention

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The Taiwan High Court on Friday rejected former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan's (鄭文燦) appeal against a ruling by the Taoyuan District Court ordering his detention and that he be held incommunicado over corruption allegations, confirming Cheng's detention for two months.

Although Cheng denies the charge of accepting bribes in violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, there is clear evidence substantiating serious suspicions of his guilt, the High Court said.

The court also pointed out that as Cheng is suspected of involvement in a major corruption case, there is a high possibility he could flee and collude with witnesses.

The fact that Cheng sent messages related to his defense to his secretary before prosecutors interrogated him clearly indicates a substantial risk of colluding with accomplices and witnesses, it added.

Given Cheng's extensive political and business connections as well as his relationships with civil servants involved in the case, the risk of him colluding is clearly difficult to prevent through less restrictive measures such as bail, supervision, or residence restrictions, the High Court ruled.

The High Court determined it was appropriate for the Taoyuan District Court to find it necessity to detain Cheng after considering all circumstances including the exercise of punitive powers and the restriction of personal freedom.

Cheng's appeal against detention is unreasonable and has thus been rejected, the High Court said, noting that the decision is final and cannot be appealed again.

The case came to light on July 5 when Cheng was summoned by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving a land zoning deal that occurred while he was mayor of Taoyuan.

After questioning, prosecutors suspected Cheng accepted a bribe, leaked information to other suspects in the case, and laundered money, and they filed a motion to detain and hold him incommunicado.

However, the district court granted bail of NT$5 million (US$153,778) on July 6. After an appeal by prosecutors, the High Court sent the case back to the lower court for reconsideration on July 8, but Cheng was bailed again, this time for NT$12 million.

After another appeal by prosecutors, the case was sent back for review by the district court for a second time, and this time Cheng was ordered detained on Thursday.

After serving as Taoyuan mayor for eight years, Cheng became vice premier in January 2023 and stayed in the post until May 20, 2024. He assumed office as chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) on June 7.

The SEF is a semi-official organization that handles technical matters in cross-strait relations.

Cheng stepped down from his SEF post on July 7 amid the corruption allegations.