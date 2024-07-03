Taiwan passport holders can apply online for ETA-IL to enter Israel

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) From July 1 Taiwanese passport holders who wish to travel to Israel can apply for an electronic travel authorization-Israel (ETA-IL) online, with the ETA-IL system set to become mandatory for foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries traveling to the Jewish state from Aug. 1.

To obtain an ETA-IL, visitors from visa-exempt countries, including Taiwan, must complete an application on the website of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, according to the representative office of Israel in Taipei.

If approved, the permit allows tourists and business travelers to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

The ETA-IL approval will be valid for up to 2 years or until the passport's expiration date, whichever comes first.

During the pilot phase, which lasts until July 31, obtaining the ETA-IL is voluntary and free of charge. After the pilot period the ETA-IL will cost around NT$217 (US$6.7), according to the office.