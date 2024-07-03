Taiwan urges release of boat caught fishing illegally in Chinese waters

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) Government officials on Wednesday called for the immediate release of a Taiwanese vessel and its crew caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters Tuesday night.

At a news conference, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said the government was "highly concerned" about the seizure of the Penghu-registered Da Jin Man No.88 and its two Taiwanese and three Indonesian crew.

She added that Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and Fisheries Agency were also assisting with the matter by engaging and coordinating through cross-strait channels.

According to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), the Da Jin Man No. 88 was intercepted 11.2 nautical miles inside Chinese-controlled waters around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chinese coast guard then seized the ship after an inspection found that the vessel had been illegally catching squid, the CGA said.

By 10:30 p.m., the Da Jin Man No. 88 had been escorted back to Weitou Port in China's Fujian Province, where its crew was detained, the CGA said.

China prohibits fishing in waters where the Da Jin Man No. 88 was seized from May to August each year to allow fish stocks to replenish.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, Chinese coast guard Spokesperson Liu Dejun (劉德軍) the ship was suspected of violating China's closed-season regulations, engaging in illegal trawling operations and using banned small-mesh nets.

However, China very rarely inspects or detains Taiwanese vessels in the waters where the Da Jin Man No. 88 was intercepted, an area where fishing boats from both sides of the strait have long operated, Taiwan's Fisheries Agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Only 17 Taiwanese boats have been seized in the last 20 years by Chinese authorities for fishing during the closed season, all of which were released "quickly," according to the CGA.

Of the 17, 11 were released within three days while six were allowed to leave on the spot following negotiations between Taiwanese and Chinese authorities, the CGA said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday regarding the incident, Fisheries Agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) said that the agency has made Taiwanese boats aware of the closed season and asked them not to fish in Chinese-controlled waters during this time.

Fisheries Agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng. CNA photo July 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the MAC said Wednesday it would ask the Chinese authorities for a detailed explanation of the incident and the reasons for the boarding and detention through cross-strait channels to resolve any unnecessary speculation.

In a statement, the MAC said it hoped China would promptly release the crew and ship according to relevant regulations and procedures after clarification, and ensure the safety of all personnel.

Also on Wednesday, Executive Yuan spokesman Chen Shi-kai (陳世凱) said it once again warned Taiwanese fishers not to violate China's closed-season regulations.

However, Chen said the Chinese authorities should show compassion for the hardships fishermen face when risking their lives to make a living, adding that China should release the Da Jin Man No.88 and its crew as soon as possible.