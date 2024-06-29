NY's 1st female Asian-American senator vows to advocate for immigrants

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, June 28 (CNA) Taiwan-born Iwen Chu (曲怡文), the first female Asian State Senator in New York State, has said she will continue advocate for immigrant communities in her constituency if successfully re-elected this November.

In a recent interview with CNA, Chu, who is running in Brooklyn's multiethnic 17th District, said that given her district consists mainly of immigrants, the competition between the Democratic and Republican parties is not the focus of voters but rather "service."

Originally from Taiwan, 45-year-old Chu moved to New York at 27 for her master's degree and surprised many with her historic win in the New York State Senate election during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

Her district, home to a long-established Cantonese-speaking Chinese community, also includes many new immigrants from Fujian as well as Taiwanese, Jewish, Italian, and Eastern European voters.

She explained that her motivation for running in 2022 was her over 10 years of service in the Brooklyn community, where she witnessed the difficulties and challenges faced by many immigrants.

"I came here at 27, so I know the hardship of starting from scratch with just two suitcases. Everyone has fought hard to get where they are."

Iwen Chu attends a public event for retired educators in New York's Brooklyn. CNA photo June 26, 2024

Although the drive from the 17th district to the state capital, Albany, typically takes five to six hours, Chu said she had agreed with her husband and daughter that this position requires a "complete commitment."

Chu is even required to stay at the state capital for six months a year due to the Senate session. "It's all about commitment and the demands of the job. Even when I'm back from Albany, I wouldn't be at home; I'd need to be out and about for constituency services."

After two years of shuttling between her district and Albany, Chu said that she has made significant progress in terms of government resources, protecting victims, and advocating for vulnerable families through legislation.

For example, she has advocated for securing US$5.8 million in campus funding, reflecting her longstanding concern about public school education issues in her district.

Prior to her election, Chu worked in media in Taiwan and the U.S. and served as former New York State Assembly Member Peter Abbate's chief of staff.

Her comprehensive public service experience makes her particularly "local" compared to second-and-third-generation Asian Americans who speak fluent English and have high educational backgrounds because she understands the needs of the voters.

Iwen Chu addresses her constituents in Brooklyn during a public appearance on June 26. CNA photo June 26, 2024

She emphasized that the first "invisible barrier" immigrants face when communicating with government agencies to seek resources is an inability to fully express themselves.

Chu confidently notes that the staff in her office speak a combined 13 languages.

"This was my initial promise [to voters]: I speak your language, let me speak for you," she said.

In Chu's district, 50 percent of voters identify as Asian, 20 percent as Hispanic and 30 percent as white, including Jewish and Russian communities.

Chu stressed that political party issues are irrelevant in the district, as immigrants are more concerned about their living conditions tomorrow, in the coming year, and their vision for the next decade.