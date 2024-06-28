Taiwan inclusion in Laos visa-waiver program politically motivated: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 28 (CNA) A visa-waiver program for Chinese tourists announced by the Laotian government this week includes an element that gives the false impression Taiwan is a part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday.

According to a document issued by the Laotian government on Wednesday, Chinese visitors to Laos may visit the country visa-free for up to 15 days as part of a group tour, provided the itinerary has been approved by the Laotian Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The policy, valid from July 1 to Dec. 31, also extends to tourists from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the document stated.

The inclusion of Taiwan under the policy to boost tourism came amid pressure from Beijing and was aimed at giving the false impression that Taiwan is part of China, MOFA said in a statement on Friday.

Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and Laos should not collaborate with China in undermining Taiwan's sovereignty and international standing, MOFA said, adding that it has conveyed this stance to the Laotian government through Taiwan's representative office in Vietnam.

In addition, MOFA said, despite the policy, on-arrival visas are still needed for Taiwanese tourists visiting Laos, as stated in a clause in the document.

There has been no change to the current regulation requiring Taiwanese tourists wanting to visit Laos to obtain an electronic or on-arrival visa, MOFA said.

People can visit the website of the Bureau of Consular Affairs for information on how to apply for the two types of visas, it said.