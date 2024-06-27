MOFA condemns North Korea for firing ballistic missile

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday condemned North Korea for firing a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, which it said destabilized stability in the region again.

MOFA said North Korea fired a missile at 4:28 a.m. on Wednesday from near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.

It added that Taiwan will continue to closely monitor any provocative acts by Pyongyang, work with like-minded countries to protect freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to deter the expansion of authoritarianism.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, the launch on Wednesday came almost a month after another launch on May 30.

Considering the tests of new missiles and the large number of garbage balloons sent to South Korea from the North, the actions could be a combined act of aggression targeting South Korea, the agency noted.