KMT, TPP slam Lai over plan to seek constitutional ruling on reform bills

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Taiwan's opposition parties on Monday slammed President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) plan to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on the recently passed legislative reform amendments despite signing them into law.

Speaking at a press conference, the Kuomintang (KMT) caucus called on the court to remain impartial in its ruling.

The remark came in response to President Lai's decision to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on the constitutionality of the amendments and also apply for "a preliminary injunction" from the court to stop the amended laws from being implemented before a final ruling is made.

At the event, KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) urged Lai to "bravely face the parliament and the people" and appealed to the court to show judicial conscience by not opposing the reform bills.

"The Constitutional Court is the guardian of the constitution, and should not be a watchdog for any political party," KMT Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) said, claiming that the court's grand justices were appointed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and so are likely to rule in favor of the current government.

When the DPP was still the opposition party it recognized the need for legislative reform, but now opposes it, KMT caucus secretary-general Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) said.

Before the Constitutional Court issues its ruling, there should be basic respect and adherence to laws passed by the Legislature, as in any democracy, Hung explained, referring to President Lai's earlier statement that he would deliver an annual state of the nation address to the Legislature only after a constitutional ruling.

TPP lawmakers celebrate the passing of the amendments on Friday. CNA photo June 21, 2024

On Monday, the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) expressed regret over the matter, saying that parliamentary reform was the expectation of the ruling and opposition parties and the people.

The reform bills passed by the Legislature should be respected and Lai should stand with public opinion, the TPP said in a statement.

During the election campaign, Lai mentioned there was an obligation to present a state of the nation address to the Legislature, but has deliberately distorted the reform bills since being elected, the TPP noted.

The president is unwilling to face legislative oversight and is holding tightly onto his executive power, the party added.

In a separate radio interview Monday, DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) responded that his party has no predetermined position, adding that the constitution is the fundamental law of the country and so anything that violates it cannot become law.

(By Fan Cheng-hsiang, Yeh Su-ping, Chen Chun-hua and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW

