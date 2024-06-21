President Lai offers condolences to victims of China floods

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 21 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Friday offered his condolences to those affected by severe flooding in southern China.

In a post on X, written in simplified Chinese, Lai wrote: "Out of humanitarian concerns, I would like to offer my sincere condolences and hopes for a swift recovery in the disaster areas."

Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in provinces in southern China, including Guangdong and Fujian, leading to landslides, casualties and mass evacuations.

According to state media CCTV, at least nine people have died in Guangdong's Meizhou City as of Thursday night.