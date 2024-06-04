U.S. lawmakers propose US$500 million in military aid for Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, June 3 (CNA) The United States House Appropriations Committee on Monday introduced a bill which would provide US$500 million in foreign military financing for Taiwan to strengthen deterrence across the Taiwan Strait.

The Fiscal Year 2025 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Bill also sought to offer Taiwan up to US$2 billion in loans and loan guarantees for the same purpose, according to the committee.

Other efforts to curb the influence of the People's Republic of China (PRC) found in the bill include providing US$2.1 billion for U.S. national security interests in the Indo-Pacific, as well as funding the Countering PRC Influence Fund with US$400 million.

Committee chairman Tom Cole of the Republican Party said the bill "sends a clear message that the United States will do what's necessary to protect our interests."

The bill is scheduled to be reviewed by the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee on Tuesday, but still has several hurdles to clear before it can become law.

The chairman of the subcommittee, Mario Diaz-Balart, also a Republican, said the proposed legislation would continue to advance global freedom and show strong solidarity with U.S. allies.

It is aimed at "upholding key U.S. priorities such as supporting strategic allies like Israel and Taiwan, and countering adversaries such as Communist China, the terrorist states of Iran and Cuba, and terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah," he said.