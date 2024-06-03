To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 3 (CNA) The Control Yuan has found the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) negligent in its handling of sexual harassment allegations against Taiwan's former representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), during his time in Manila.

At a press conference Monday, Control Yuan member Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said Hsu was recalled and officially removed from his post after former Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) learned about the accusation against him in April 2023.

Aside from that action, however, the ministry dragged its feet in investigating the matter despite prodding from the Control Yuan and did not take any corrective and compensatory measures in accordance with related regulations, Chi said.

The Control Yuan has therefore asked MOFA to take disciplinary action against personnel at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines who have committed wrongful acts or negligence, Chi said.

Given multiple incidents of alleged sexual harassment in Taiwan's ovreseas representative offices, the Control Yuan also asked MOFA to strengthen sexual harassment education and training at its overseas missions.

The Control Yuan, which investigates and censures government agencies and officials for inappropriate or illegal behavior, previously impeached Hsu on May 14 and transferred his case to the Disciplinary Court.

The allegations against Hsu, who became Taiwan's representative to the Philippines in July 2018, first came to light publicly in June 2023 through a post published by an anonymous whistleblower on a Taiwanese online forum.

It alleged that Hsu repeatedly made sexually explicit remarks and gestures toward his Philippine secretary through the power he had as head of the de-facto Taiwanese embassy in Manila, creating a hostile work environment.

According to Chi, based on the Control Yuan investigation, the harassment dates back at least to Dec. 7, 2022, when Hsu allegedly touched his Philippine secretary inappropriately and asked her to show him her breasts two days later.

After his secretary complained she felt offended, Hsu personally offered an apology to her several days later on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, respectively, but did not stop his inappropriate behavior, Chi said.

He repeatedly touched her and made other unwanted sexual advances toward her in February and March 2023. The last straw came on March 22, 2023, when Hsu made up an excuse to touch the female employee, leaving her feeling scared and angry, according to Chi.

She was worried that the office could not handle the case fairly, however, so she gave evidence to national security personnel stationed in Manila and asked them to report it to MOFA when returning to Taiwan, Chi said.

That was when Hsu was recalled and officially removed from office, Chi indicated, but MOFA took no other corrective or compensatory measures.

After receiving reports that staffers at the representative office in Manila were also aware of the sexual harassment case, the Control Yuan wrote a formal inquiry to MOFA, demanding that it investigate and deal with it, Chi said.

But while MOFA directed the representative office to explain what happened, the office chose to keep silent about the key issues, reporting only that there was a misunderstanding that occurred during conversations between Hsu and the secretary, making her unhappy, Chi said.

At the same time, MOFA told the Control Yuan on May 11, 2023, that it was unable to launch an investigation because nobody filed a complaint, Chi said.

Chi did not accept that excuse at the time, because the ministry had to know of the incident by then or it would not have dismissed Hsu.

It was not until June 9, 2023 when the anonymous whistleblower broke the news on the social media platform PTT, revealing the name and photos of the victim.

Only when the media reported the matter did the ministry began to deal with it beyond its disciplining of Hsu, Chi said, reflecting its negligence in dealing with the case.