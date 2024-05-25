Legislature wraps up Friday's second reading of reform bill

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The Legislature finished another full day of the ongoing second reading of legislative reform bills late Friday, passing closely watched amendments to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced the end of Friday's session at 11:28 p.m., after another long day reviewing reform bills proposed by the opposition Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party, amid the protests of lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and thousands of demonstrators outside the Legislature in Taipei throughout the day.

At the end of Friday, key parts of the proposed reform bill that passed a second reading included those that give the Legislature the power to investigate and hold hearings.

