Amendments to give Legislature right to hold hearings pass 2nd reading

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Amendments to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power that added a new chapter (Chapter 9-1) on holding hearings passed a second reading on Friday.

Key amendments included giving legislative committees, investigative committees and task forces the right to hold hearings, including when the Legislature undertakes the review of government nominations to key positions.

Hearings are to be held in public other than where they touch on foreign relations, national defense or other sensitive matters, when they will be held behind closed doors.

However, publicity is also to be limited when individual privacy, life, personal freedom, or business secrets are potentially threatened, according to the amendments.

"Government personnel and related individuals among the public can be invited to attend hearings and express opinions and testify," one amendment says.

However, those whose presence is requested cannot, without legitimate reason, be absent, refuse to answer, refuse to provide testimony or designated materials.

Legitimate reasons include if the matter in question relates to state secrets relating to national defense, security and foreign relations.

Other reasons for non-compliance can include when the questions go beyond the purpose of the hearings or pertain to personal privacy or secrets that should be protected in accordance with existing laws.

Those in violation of said requirements -- with the approval of the Legislature -- would be fined between NT$10,000 (US$310) and NT$100,000, with repeated fines possible.

If statements provided by related individuals asked to provide testimony are found to be false, those persons could be fined between NT$20,000 and NT$200,000 with the approval of the Legislature.

Public officials and civil servants whose testimony is found to be false would be sent to the Control Yuan to be disciplined or impeached and bear criminal responsibility.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers protesting at Friday's meeting raised questions about requesting non-government-officials' presence and obligating them to provide information with fines as a penalty for noncompliance, saying it could infringe upon people's freedom and rights.

On the other hand, the opposition Kuomintang stressed that the investigative power and hearings are intended to ensure the executive branch does not keep secret information related to the public interest.

(By Alison Hsiao)

