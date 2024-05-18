President-elect Lai to present 4 key themes in inaugural speech

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Stability, self-confidence, responsibility and solidarity will be the four key themes of President-elect Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) inaugural speech on Monday, according to an incoming senior security official.

The speech will outline the core of the new Lai administration's policies going forward, which is to ensure that Taiwan's democracy, peace and prosperity continue to flourish, the official said on condition of anonymity.

In terms of stability, Lai will talk about continuing the fundamentals laid down by outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) so that Taiwan maintains its crucial role in the global economy and geopolitical stability, the official said.

The incoming administration will also promise to maintain the status quo and work with all parties to ensure that it will not be eroded, according to the source.

Regarding self-confidence, Lai will continue to work on policies that help raise Taiwan's international profile. This was his pledge during the election campaign and it is what many people expect, the official said.

Lai will also make clear that Taiwan has a responsibility, as a member of the international community and a force for good, to continue to make contributions to the world and work together with others to help solve challenges, the official said.

At the same time, as Taiwan continues to be confronted by China's united front strategy and its efforts to divide society, Lai will stress that Taiwanese people need to stand together in solidarity to make the country strong, the security official added.