Cabinet greenlights post-earthquake recovery plans for Hualien

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The Cabinet approved several post-earthquake recovery and reconstruction plans for Hualien on Thursday in response to extensive damage caused by a magnitude 7.2 temblor that struck eastern Taiwan on April 3.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said the government will activate plans to repair and rebuild public buildings, provide subsidies and revitalize industry, according to Cabinet spokesman Lin Tze-luen (林子倫) at a press conference after a weekly Cabinet meeting.

The total budget for the plans is calculated at NT$28.55 billion (US$878,15 million), with NT$18.44 billion to repair and rebuild public buildings, NT$5.84 billion to rebuild private residences and provide shelter, NT$4.08 billion to revitalize industry and NT$190 million for insurance subsidies and employment assistance.

Industry revitalization and relief measures include credit guarantees for travel and accommodation related businesses, Culture Points digital vouchers, and incentives for agritourism and Indigenous community tourism.

In addition, the severe damage caused to Taroko National Park will be addressed in three stages, firstly urgent repairs, enhanced safety measures and the upgrading of disaster prevention technology to enhancing tourism safety.

In addition, while emergency railway repairs have been completed, train car protection systems will be strengthened and combined with earthquake forecast systems. Heren and Chongde stations will be newly equipped with earthquake warning systems and accelerometers, which record earthquakes, with tracks and surrounding slopes rebuilt.

Meanwhile, Chen has ordered the Ministry of the Interior to establish an office in Hualien to oversee reconstruction work and a counseling group to assist residents with matters relating to the reconstruction of unsafe and old buildings, Lin said.

The ministry needs to better understand the practical needs of residents and provide comprehensive services relating to shelters, reconstruction and urban renewal, he added.

Funding for the plans will come from central government special funds, forward-looking infrastructure funding, post-pandemic special funds, tax revenue, reserve funds from central and local governments, as well as private donations, Lin said.

The Cabinet has allocated a budget of NT$15.97 billion this year. The remaining NT$12.58 billion will be disbursed according to actual reconstruction work conducted by each ministry after 2024, according to Lin.