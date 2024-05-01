Labor Day marchers urge government action on minimum wage, pensions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Taiwanese workers took to the streets of Taipei on Wednesday in an annual Labor Day demonstration, calling on the incoming government of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to raise the minimum wage and protect the country's labor insurance pension system.

Around 5,000 protesters from groups including the Taiwan Federation of Trade Unions (TFTU) gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office building, before marching toward the Legislative Yuan at 1:40 p.m.

The march leader, TCTU President Chiang Chien-hsing (江健興), warned that there would be "no honeymoon period" for Lai -- who takes office on May 20 -- as workers continue to be squeezed by the high cost of living, low wages and long working hours.

Chiang called on the government to pass legislation raising the minimum wage, noting that at a forum on labor issues late last year, the presidential candidates of all three major parties backed raising the minimum monthly wage above NT$30,000 (US$919.8).

CNA photo May 1, 2024

The government should also give public, and not just private sector workers the day off for Labor Day, and should consult with labor representatives before making any changes to the National Pension Insurance program, Chiang said.

Taiwan's minimum wage is reviewed annually by a Labor Ministry committee consisting of business representatives, labor groups, academics and government officials.

The committee issues a recommendation on adjusting the wage to the Cabinet, which almost always accepts and approves it.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum monthly wage was raised by 4.05 percent, from NT$26,400 to NT$27,470, while the minimum hourly wage was hiked by 3.9 percent, from NT$176 to NT$183.

In contrast, Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) -- the main inflationary measure -- rose by 2.50 percent in 2023, slightly lower than the 2.95 percent rise recorded a year earlier, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Within that figure, food prices rose 4.03 percent from a year earlier in 2023, while rents rose 2.15 percent and the cost of entertainment services, including tour expenses, soared 7.08 percent, DGBAS data shows.

CNA photo May 1, 2024

Upon reaching the Legislature, the marchers heard speeches from Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), each of whom touted the pro-labor credentials of their respective parties.

Among other political leaders marking the holiday Wednesday, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) voiced support for designating Labor Day a national holiday.

Meanwhile, Lai Ching-te told a meeting of the DPP's Central Executive Committee that under his leadership, the government would continue to improve working conditions and pursue "inclusive economic growth."

The president-elect also pledged to "use all policies" at his disposal to "encourage companies to raise workers' salaries."

In a social media post, the TPP highlighted its recent efforts in the Legislature to guarantee workers at least 7 days per year of family care leave, and create more incentives for companies to pay higher salaries.

(By Wu Hsin-yun, Liu Kuan-ting, Yeh Su-ping and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/AW