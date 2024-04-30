To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) An electricity rate hike implemented earlier this month will not be changed despite a motion passed by lawmakers to terminate the policy, the Executive Yuan said Tuesday.

The price adjustment introduced on April 1 was carried out in accordance with the relevant review mechanisms stipulated by law, which the government is obliged to implement, Cabinet spokesman Lin Tze-luen (林子倫) told reporters.

The Legislature voted 59-50 earlier in the day to uphold a motion proposed by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to freeze the electricity price hike.

In addition, the motion called for a review of current energy policy, as well as the introduction of measures to balance people's livelihoods, stable power supply, and the sustainable operation of Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Speaking ahead of the vote, KMT legislative caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of harming people with its misguided energy policy.

KMT lawmakers pose for group photos after their motion on electricity prices was passed Tuesday. CNA photo April 30, 2024

However, DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) said the KMT's position is legally untenable, and political interference should not override professionalism in the review of electricity pricing.

A total of 53 KMT and six Taiwan People's Party lawmakers voted "yes" on the motion, while all 50 DPP legislators present voted "no."

However, the motion is considered only a suggestion from legislators to executive agencies under current legislative procedural rules, and it is ultimately the government's decision whether to adopt them or not.

In response to the vote, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said the pricing review was based on a formula established by a 2015 Legislative Yuan resolution, which was subsequently incorporated into law and is governed by the Electricity Act.

While it respected the lawmakers' decision, current power rates will not be changed, the ministry said in a press release.