DEFENSE/Missile falls off P-3C plane during aerial training: Air Force
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) A missile carrying no warhead fell off a P-3C anti-submarine aircraft during routine aerial training Thursday, according to the Air Force Command Headquarters.
A Maverick missile unexpectedly fell off into the sea as the P-3C was participating in a routine training mission in Taiwan's airspace that morning, the Air Force said in a brief statement.
No one was injured and the plane later returned safely to its base in Pingtung County, it said.
The Air Force did not provide further details of the incident, except to say that subsequent maintenance will be carried out to ensure that the aircraft is in good condition.
The Lockheed AGM-65 Maverick is an air-to-ground tactical missile designed for close air support, and is effective against a wide range of targets, including armor, air defenses, ships, ground transportation and fuel storage facilities.
