Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

DEFENSE/Missile falls off P-3C plane during aerial training: Air Force

04/18/2024 07:12 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A P-3C anti-submarine aircraft. CNA file photo for illustrative purpose only
A P-3C anti-submarine aircraft. CNA file photo for illustrative purpose only

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) A missile carrying no warhead fell off a P-3C anti-submarine aircraft during routine aerial training Thursday, according to the Air Force Command Headquarters.

A Maverick missile unexpectedly fell off into the sea as the P-3C was participating in a routine training mission in Taiwan's airspace that morning, the Air Force said in a brief statement.

No one was injured and the plane later returned safely to its base in Pingtung County, it said.

The Air Force did not provide further details of the incident, except to say that subsequent maintenance will be carried out to ensure that the aircraft is in good condition.

The Lockheed AGM-65 Maverick is an air-to-ground tactical missile designed for close air support, and is effective against a wide range of targets, including armor, air defenses, ships, ground transportation and fuel storage facilities.

(By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)

Enditem/kb

More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.32