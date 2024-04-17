To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A United States P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait Wednesday morning, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said it monitored nearby waters and airspace as the aircraft -- which flew in a north-south direction -- was making the transit, and observed nothing unusual.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in its statement that the transit "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the U.S. upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations, according to the statement.

The U.S. military "flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows," the statement added.