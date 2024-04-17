Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

DEFENSE/U.S. patrol aircraft transits Taiwan Strait: Defense ministry

04/17/2024 03:28 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A United States P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait Wednesday morning, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said it monitored nearby waters and airspace as the aircraft -- which flew in a north-south direction -- was making the transit, and observed nothing unusual.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in its statement that the transit "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the U.S. upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations, according to the statement.

The U.S. military "flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows," the statement added.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/kb

More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.115