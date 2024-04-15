8 leaders of Taiwan's allies to attend Lai's inauguration: FM

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 15 (CNA) Eight leaders of countries Taiwan has diplomatic relations with will attend President-elect Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) inauguration ceremony to be held May 20, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Monday.

Wu did not name the eight presidents/prime ministers, saying only that they would lead the delegations from their respective countries. Overall, 40 missions from the nation's diplomatic allies and like-minded countries will attend the upcoming event, he said.

The total number of guests so far stands at around 400, comprising parliamentarians, speakers, and foreign ministers, Wu added.

The minister made the remarks during a legislative session after being asked by lawmakers how many heads of state were set to visit Taiwan to attend the inauguration ceremony of Lai and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

The ceremony will be held in the Presidential Office in Taipei and the subsequent reception will take place in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan, according to the Presidential Office.

So far, several heads of states which Taiwan -- officially the Republic of China (ROC) -- has diplomatic relations with have publicly said that they will attend Lai's inauguration, including Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has also announced he will attend the ceremony.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Lai-Hsiao ticket won the presidential election on Jan. 13.

Lai's victory gives the DPP a third straight term in power, the first time a political party has won three consecutive terms in the ROC since it held its first direct presidential election in 1996.