FM condemns Iran attack on Israel, says Taiwanese in both nations safe

Taipei, April 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday condemned Iran's direct aerial attack on Israel and confirmed all Taiwanese nationals in both countries have been reported safe.

"We join other democratic countries worldwide in condemning Iran's attack on Israel," Wu told reporters on the sidelines of a legislative session.

The minister added that all Taiwanese nationals in Iran and Israel have been reported safe.

Currently, there are just over 20 Taiwanese expatriates who are now naturalized Iranians living in the West Asian country, according to Wu.

More than 200 Taiwanese nationals and their spouses and children are in Israel, Taiwan's foreign ministry data shows.

Iran launched an unprecedented large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel beginning Saturday night (local time). It stated the assault was in response to the attack on its diplomatic presence in Damascus earlier this month, which it blames on Israel.

Israel has not confirmed or denied being involved in the attack.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on April 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Israel's chief military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said Iran's attack involved more than 120 ballistic missiles, 170 drones, and more than 30 cruise missiles, according to foreign media reports.

This marks the first-ever direct attack by Iran from its soil on Israeli territory.

In a press statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday that the move has "seriously destabilized regional and global peace and stability."

"The Republic of China Taiwan government has joined peace-loving democratic partners worldwide to condemn the attack, and urges all parties involved to employ communication to resolve disputes and avoid escalating tensions," the MOFA statement added.

MOFA also called on people to refrain from travel to both countries due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

People can call Taiwan's representative offices in Israel at +972-544-275-204 and in Dubai at +971-50-6453018, as well as the Taiwan Trade Center in Tehran at +98-21-8879-4243.

So far, MOFA has issued the second highest-level orange alert for both Israel and Iran.

MOFA uses a four-tiered travel advisory regarding safety and security risks.

The lowest level, grey, signifies caution should be exercised; yellow suggests travel should be reconsidered; orange indicates unnecessary travel should be avoided; and red asks nationals not to travel to a destination.