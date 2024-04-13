Taiwan thanks Lithuania for quake donation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) extended thanks to Lithuania on Saturday for announcing a donation of 50,000 euro (US$53,205) to assist in the reconstruction of Hualien following a devastating earthquake on April 3.

In a statement, the ministry said that its Lithuanian counterpart announced on Friday night (local time) that it would donate 50,000 euro to support Taiwan's earthquake recovery efforts.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also mentioned on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) that the donation demonstrates solidarity between the people of Lithuania and Taiwan.

MOFA further noted that Lithuania's political leaders, including Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, expressed concern for Taiwan after the earthquake and indicated a willingness to provide assistance.

The ministry also said that Landsbergis highlighted bilateral cooperation between the two sides in a range of areas in recent years, including efforts to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

MOFA said Taiwan and Lithuania are like-minded allies, noting that schools destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a kindergarten in Irpin, as well as a middle school in Borodianka, have been reopened through their joint efforts.