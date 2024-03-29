President urges defense minister to remain after verbal resignation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The Presidential Office said Friday that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has urged Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) to remain in his post after the latter offered a verbal resignation the previous night.

Chiu tendered his resignation verbally to the president after his son, who works at the National Security Bureau (NSB), was reported Thursday to be involved in a sex scandal.

Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said that Chiu apologized to the president late Thursday for causing trouble for her team due to the incident.

Although the minister offered to resign, Tsai asked him to stay given the complexity of the current regional security situation, especially during a government transition period, Lin said.

Tsai will complete her second term on May 20, when President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party officially takes over as president.

Citing Tsai, Lin said Chiu should remain in his post to ensure the steady and comprehensive handling of important national defense matters.

A report in the Chinese-language online media Next Digital on Thursday made allegations about Chiu's son, who worked at the NSB, and his use of prostitutes.

The report claimed to be in possession of intimate images, but did not publish them.

In response, the NSB said on the same day that it has initiated an investigation.

On Friday, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that the minister will comply with the directive from the president, who "urged him to remain at his post during the government transition period" to ensure the smooth and comprehensive handling of important national defense matters.

As of press time there has been no comment from Chiu on the matter.