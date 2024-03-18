Czechia, Austria nonpartisan parliamentary friendship group launched

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwanese cross-party lawmakers launched a new parliamentary friendship group for Czechia and Austria at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei Monday, based on the reorganization of the parliamentary friendship group for Czechia established during the previous Legislature.

During the launch ceremony, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) was chosen as chairperson of the friendship group with 11 other lawmakers, including Chang Chia-chun (張嘉郡) from the KMT, Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Chang Chi-kai (張啓楷) from the Taiwan People's Party as vice-chairs.

Currently, about 50 members of the Legislature have joined the group, with more expected to do so.

Wan, who initiated the group, said the friendship between the Republic of China -- Taiwan's official name -- and Czechia, as well as Austria, has deepened as a result of efforts by cross-party lawmakers.

She revealed that if things go smoothly, it is "very likely" that collections from Taiwan's National Palace Museum will be exhibited at museums in the Czech Republic in 2025.

Delivering his congratulations, Vice Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) expressed hope that parliamentary exchanges will continue to deepen and broaden Taiwan's interactions with the two countries.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) thanked the legislators for their efforts in promoting friendship with their foreign counterparts. He praised their establishment of a solid foundation for strengthening parliamentary diplomacy

The friendship group could also help the ministry boost practical collaborations and interactions with the countries, he added.

David Steinke, head of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, attended the ceremony, commenting that the relationship between Taiwan and Czechia is on the right path.

Also in attendance was Tomas Kopecny, the Czech Republic's government envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine.