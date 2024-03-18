New Eswatini prime minister visits Taiwan to pitch for investment

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The new Prime Minister of Eswatini Russell Dlamini has arrived in Taiwan to pitch for investment in the African kingdom and discuss details of a fuel storage facility Taiwan is helping to build to ensure the African country's energy security, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

"Our trip is basically to strengthen the long existing relationship between Taiwan and the Kingdom of Eswatini. We look forward to a fruitful visit that should have a lasting outcome," Dlamini told reporters upon arrival at Taoyuan International Airport.

According to MOFA, the delegation led by Dlamini is set to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) during their visit.

The African kingdom delegation will also pay a visit to state-owned fuel supplier CPC Corp. Taiwan's Taoyuan Refinery and local CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc., who are helping Eswatini build the fuel storage facility.

Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding with Eswatini in September 2023 to help the diplomatic ally build an oil tank in the country. Once completed, the oil tank is expected to be able to store at least 30 days of oil reserves, according to the Taiwan government.

Meanwhile, Dlamini will also attend business opportunity seminar organized by MOFA and Taiwan External Trade Development Council on Wednesday in Taipei to pitch for more Taiwanese investment in the African ally, MOFA said in a press release.

The delegation is also expected to travel southward to Tainan City to visit National Cheng Kung University's Disaster Prevention Research Center and the home stadium of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, a Taiwanese professional basketball team based there, it added.

Other members of the Eswatini delegation include Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Prince Lonkhokhela, and Prime Minister's Office Principal Secretary Bertram Stewart, among other guests.

MOFA said this is the first visit to Taiwan by the Eswatini prime minister since his appointment by King Mswati III on Nov. 3 2023.

It did not disclose when the delegation will wrap up its Taiwan trip.

Eswatini, the last absolute monarchy in Africa, is the only country in Africa and one of only 12 countries in the world that formally recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name).

(By Joseph Yeh) Enditem/AW