Tsai lauds friendship as Japan marks 13 years since devastating earthquake

03/11/2024 06:19 PM
A car piles up on top of another vehicle in Kesennuma on the east coast of Japan in this photo taken on March 14, 2011. CNA file photo
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday lauded the continuing friendship between Taiwan and Japan as the latter marks 13 years since a devastating earthquake struck eastern Japan in 2011.

"Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and while the pain caused by this natural disaster may gradually fade, our friendship and spirit of generously helping each other continues to this day," Tsai wrote on her social media accounts Facebook and X.

Meanwhile, she also touched on the 52nd General Assembly of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Union (APPU), which opened Monday in Tokyo and is being attended by a cross-party delegation of lawmakers from Taiwan.

According to Tsai, it marks the first time an in-person APPU annual gathering has been held since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whether the pandemic or the devastating earthquake that struck 13 years ago, Taiwan and Japan have worked to overcome many challenges together, she said.

Over the past year, the friendship between Taiwan and Japan has become even stronger through exchanges in various areas such as food, culture, art and music, Tsai said, expressing hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow.

(By Yeh Su-ping and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW

