To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Multiple airspace drills will be conducted by the Republic of China's (Taiwan) Navy and Air Force in areas off Taiwan's southwestern and eastern coasts into next week, according to a warning issued by the Fisheries Agency.

The drills began Monday, with the Navy flying an S-70C anti-submarine helicopter at an altitude of under 1,000 feet on Monday morning and noon off the coast of Kaohsiung's Zuoying District, the agency's warning said.

Two more similar drills in the same area will be conducted on Tuesday and March 15, according to the warning, issued for fishermen working waters in those areas.

The Air Force will conduct drills in the region on Wednesday and March 11, each time featuring two units of four F-16 fighters flying at an altitude of 5,000-10,000 feet.

The Navy will also hold five drills in airspace not far from Liuqui Island, located just off the coast of Pingtung County.

It will fly a P-3C anti-submarine aircraft at under 6,000 feet and an S-70C at under 1,000 feet on Wednesday and S-70C missions on March 8, 11 and 14, also at under 1,000 feet, the agency said.

Finally, the Navy will conduct two drills near Green Island off the coast of Taitung County.

One drill on Thursday will involve two groups of four F-16s flying at altitudes of 6,000-20,000 feet, while the other will involve an unmanned aircraft system at an altitude of under 5,000 feet on March 12, the agency said.