Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan's annual air and maritime live-fire drills in Pingtung County would be held more frequently in the future and not only be concentrated during certain periods of the year, a military source told CNA on Monday.

The purpose would be to strengthen the military's live ammunition training and capability in defense, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This type of training involving precision weaponry has traditionally been conducted between August and September every year in Pingtung's Jiupeng area, the source said.

As part of this new measure, the 21st Artillery Command of the 6th Army Corps is expected to carry out a live ammunition drill in Jiupeng next month using anti-air missiles developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the source added.

Commenting on the issue, the Ministry of National Defense responded briefly saying the annual live-fire drills would adopt a multifrequency approach and that they would be executed in according to plan, without elaborating.

Separately on Monday, a Navy official revealed that the branch is planning to establish a coastal combat command to strengthen its defensive capabilities in waters around Taiwan.

The plan also comes as the Navy expands its Hai Feng shore-based anti-ship missile group, according to the official.

The exact timetable for its establishment, however, has not yet been finalized, he added.