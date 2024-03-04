Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

DEFENSE/Taiwan's annual live-fire drills to increase in frequency: Source

03/04/2024 09:06 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A missile test is launched by National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology from the Jiupeng military base in Pingtiung County on Feb. 7, 2023. File photo courtesy of a private contributor
A missile test is launched by National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology from the Jiupeng military base in Pingtiung County on Feb. 7, 2023. File photo courtesy of a private contributor

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan's annual air and maritime live-fire drills in Pingtung County would be held more frequently in the future and not only be concentrated during certain periods of the year, a military source told CNA on Monday.

The purpose would be to strengthen the military's live ammunition training and capability in defense, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This type of training involving precision weaponry has traditionally been conducted between August and September every year in Pingtung's Jiupeng area, the source said.

As part of this new measure, the 21st Artillery Command of the 6th Army Corps is expected to carry out a live ammunition drill in Jiupeng next month using anti-air missiles developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the source added.

Commenting on the issue, the Ministry of National Defense responded briefly saying the annual live-fire drills would adopt a multifrequency approach and that they would be executed in according to plan, without elaborating.

Separately on Monday, a Navy official revealed that the branch is planning to establish a coastal combat command to strengthen its defensive capabilities in waters around Taiwan.

The plan also comes as the Navy expands its Hai Feng shore-based anti-ship missile group, according to the official.

The exact timetable for its establishment, however, has not yet been finalized, he added.

(By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)

Enditem/ASG

More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.216