U.S. Senate passes US$95 billion Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid bill

Washington, Feb. 13 (CNA) The United States Senate voted Tuesday to pass the final version of a legislation providing US$95.34 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The security aid bill includes US$4.83 billion to assist U.S. allies in the Indo-pacific, including Taiwan, alongside US$61 billion for Ukraine in its war with Russia and US$14 billion for Israel in its conflict against Hamas.

Needing 60 votes to beat a filibuster, the Senate advanced the measure on Feb. 8 by a 67-32 margin that included the support of 17 Republicans.

On Feb. 7, a majority of Republicans initially shot down a bipartisan US$118 billion bill that had been negotiated for months and covered both aid for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific nations as well as measures to tighten security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The security aid legislation that advanced on Feb. 8 attracted Republican support only after Democrats removed border control and immigration measures from the proposed bill.

After negotiating over the weekend to amend its details, Tuesday saw the Senate vote 70-29 in favor of the foreign aid package.

However, although the bill passed the Democrat-led Senate, it still has an uncertain future because it may have trouble getting enough support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

On Monday, the office of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson released a statement ahead of the passing of the bill in the Senate to indicate that the Republican politician will most likely not advance the foreign aid bill for a vote in the House.

Johnson's statement cited the legislation's failure to address border security, adding that the House will "work its own will" surrounding the issue.